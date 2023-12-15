The man picked up the life-size skeleton model from inside the pub in Church Street, Whitby, and ran out with it at about 10pm on Halloween (Tuesday, October 31), a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

A woman tried to get the man to bring it back but he ran off, they added.

The man is described as white, of thin build with short blond hair, aged 20-25, and wearing a black tuxedo.

The woman is of medium build with long black hair, wearing black clothes, and aged 20-25.

Police have released two CCTV images of people they want to speak to, as they may have information that could help the investigation.

If you recognise them, or have any information that could help police email alan.mason@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two, and ask for PC 903 Alan Mason.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230207538 when passing information.