Lidl has submitted plans for a new store at Monks Cross, which it says is “larger and more sustainable” than its already approved scheme for the site.

Earlier this year, the discount supermarket chain received planning approval from City of York Council to move into the former TK Maxx site to create a store with a 1,456m2 sales area.

TK Maxx moved out in 2020 to another part of the Monks Cross shopping centre.

Now, the retailer seeks to demolish the former TK Maxx and Argos sites, to create a larger store of 1,512m2.

Similarly, a related fast-food drive-thru, whose operator has not yet been named, will increase in size from 168m2 to 242m2.

Lidl says the new plans showcasing its latest store format will enhance the shopping experience for locals.

It would feature the latest technology including movement sensors and thermostat controls to ensure the stores energy use is minimised, while energy efficient LED lighting will be used throughout and solar panels on the roof that will help capture energy to power the store.

The larger store will house an in-store bakery and customer toilets with baby changing facilities.

Outside, tree planting and soft landscaping will accompany covered cycle parking and rapid electric vehicle charging points. With 176 parking spaces, there will also be dedicated accessible and parent and child spots.

Lidl says the multi-million pound investment will to generate approximately 40 new jobs with staff receiving one of the highest pay rates in the sector.

In their application, Lidl says a single-level store allows for the easy stocking of products, as well as easy access for shoppers. Deviations from its standard formats increase costs.

The application also said the new supermarket would not harm the city centre and would improve the offering at Monks Cross.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Liam Schofield, said: “Having already demonstrated the positive impact a new Lidl store would have on shopping choices and job opportunities; we’re committed to delivering the very best for local residents.

“Our refined plans not only feature our latest store format but also introduce a more expansive sales area, enhancing the shopping experience for customers seeking our best value products. Although we received planning permission earlier this year, our updated plans require fresh approval from the Council, making feedback from residents crucial in refining our vision.”

The planning application has now been submitted to City of York Council, with a proposed start and opening date dependent on when approval is given.

Lidl wants to hear views from the local community as this new scheme progresses. People can comment at the website: https://monkscross.expansion.lidl.co.uk or via email on lidlmonkscross@new-stores.co.uk.