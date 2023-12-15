Heavy traffic on a major road near York has cleared after a crash.

The A19 was partially blocked at Riccall with heavy traffic due to the accident from around 8.25am today (Friday, December 15). 

Now the AA says the crash has been cleared. 

The AA previously said traffic was being affected travelling both ways at Green Lane.

Delays of seven minutes were being reported with drivers stuck at an average speed of 15mph.

 

 