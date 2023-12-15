A crash has blocked a major road near York.
The A19 at Riccall is partially blocked with heavy traffic due to the accident.
The AA says traffic is being affected travelling both ways at Green Lane.
There is congestion to routes past Barlby, it adds.
Delays of seven minutes are being reported with drivers stuck at an average speed of 15mph.
The incident has been ongoing since 8.25am today (Friday, December 15).
More to follow.
