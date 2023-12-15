The road, known as Blackboards, had been one-way but this has been suspended due to the flooding issues.

Cllr Keane Duncan said: “This is not an easy task and it follows several days of pressure to achieve. However, this is a common sense approach to connect Malton and Norton at this challenging time.

“I would like to ask that drivers are considerate to pedestrians in the area and care is taken in residential streets.

“A total of 24 pumps remain in operation right now. It is hoped that Church Street can reopen soon and there is a meeting on Friday morning to work out a potential way forward.

“Monitoring of groundwater levels will continue. However, these are expected to keep rising for several days. This will prevent County Bridge reopening for now.

“Looking ahead, there needs to be a pre-approved plan for flood events and bridge closures. Lessons need to be learnt from this event so we have a stronger response next time.

“The concrete blocks are not a permanent feature. They were never intended to be so. If the one-way continues, then a bespoke solution will be introduced that allows the road to adapt to become two ways in emergency situations.”