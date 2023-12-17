Our photo last week of crowds gathering outside the former Co-op store in George Hudson Street, waiting for Santa to arrive, brought back fond recollections for readers.

Several shared their stories in our Facebook nostalgia group in Facebook: Why We Love York - Memories.

Father Christmas on his way to the Co-op in York in early 1970s

Lorraine McClaren recalled "queuing for hours with my brother and mum in the 60s to see Santa in the Co-op. Didn’t mind because it was all about the experience."

Susan Barbour posted: "I remember the crowds waiting for him to arrive at York station then on his parade to the Co-op. It was so magical and the ride in the Co-op was so believable when you were little. Very happy memories."

Sheila Habgood said: "So loved going to see Father Christmas at the Co-op in the 50s, it was magical to little ones and I’ve never forgotten the feeling."

Santa at Hamley's in 1987

Of course, Father Christmas was a busy bee - and visited many places in York.

Dougie Weake recalled: "I was display manager at Boyes, we had Father Christmas every year… he arrived one year on a vintage fire engine, following year on a horse as we had built a cowboy village grotto in store featuring Hank Beanpole the cowboy to entertain the children."

We have dipped into the Press archives to find some more photos of Santa in York over the years.

Our main photo shows Father Christmas taking a ride in a horse-drawn delivery van from the Hunter & Smallpage store in York in 1975. Who remembers seeing that?

And we also have more recent photos of Santa - as you can see he quite liked popping along to the Designer Outlet.

Perhaps he was looking for a present for Mrs Claus?