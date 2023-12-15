The opening was announced in an update from Ripon-based Farmison and Co, which follows the firm's buy-out earlier this year.

The company folded in April, but was later bought out by a consortium led by ex-Asda CEO Andy Clarke.

Tomorrow (Sat), Farmison and Co will relaunch "Cut by Farmison," its Ripon butchers' counter and click and collect point.

The re-launch promises butcher demonstrations led by Paul Minett, who has joined Farmison as a consultant on its retail proposition. There will also be tastings and cooking hints and tips available from the team at the Bondgate Green centre from 11am to 1pm.

Led by new chief executive officer Andy Adcock, over the last six months Farmison and Co said it has taken significant steps to strengthen both its direct-to-consumer business and build new wholesale opportunities.

On the trade front, these include a new arrangement to supply The Grill at Harrods with longhorn beef reared across Lincolnshire, Shropshire and Yorkshire, a deal to bring speciality beef roasts into Harrods’ food hall and a partnership with Individual Restaurants to supply venues with Farmison and Co prime steaks.

For consumers, Farmison has launched a partnership with online family seafood business "Fish for Thought," its first entry into the fish market, and the full re-opening of its "Cut by Farmison" click and collect operation in Ripon, re-launching the shop with new ranges and extended opening hours.

The firm has also completed the recruitment of 60 roles at the Ripon office to support the business, and said it has "completed the work to bring its north of England network of farms and farmers back on board so it can continue to offer the grass-fed, heritage breed meat that its customers love in support of its new trading plans".

Mr Adcock said he was delighted with the progress made at Farmison, and added: “Because it’s rooted in a clear principle to help and encourage consumers eat better meat, this business has always had significant potential.

“Our work to bring new energy to Farmison over the last six months has only made that view stronger.

“And because of those efforts, we can now look forward to moving on to the next stage of our plan – returning Farmison to sustainable growth in the months and years ahead.

“While there’s still much to do, I’d like to thank the team here in Ripon for the outstanding way in which they’ve put their heart and soul into re-energising the business.

It’s a privilege to join and work alongside them."

The firm owed more than £7m to nearly 200 farmers and unsecured creditors when it collapsed in April, with most of its 75 staff in Ripon being made redundant when administrators were called in.