On any typical weekday, out of approximately 48 scheduled programmes, there are roughly 21 repeats of previous programmes, not including the BBC3 and BBC4 schedules.

The public should instead be given a refund of a third of the present licence fee, which in itself should not be increased until a satisfactory service is given.

A major saving for the BBC would be to radically reduce the vast number of sports presenters and political reporters presently employed.

R Hutchinson,

Sherwood Grove,

York

...THE apparent aim of the new chairman of the BBC is to return the corporation back to what it once was - an excellent, neutral, honest conveyor of news and current affairs - good luck with that.

Perhaps, were he to sack 100 per cent of their woke, ultra liberal minded employees, his ambition may be achieved - but it would create 20,000 vacancies.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby

---

Green Party taxes would create a balanced society

IN light of the debate following my letter on November 22 and the rather harsh accusations of Marxism I faced on my way to nursery last week, I wish to clarify the Green Party's stance on wealth taxation.

Our focus is on the ultra-wealthy, similar to wealth taxes in Norway and Spain, targeting those significantly wealthier than the average.

The proposed tax, based on University of Greenwich research, is reasonable. A 1% tax would apply to the top 1% of households with assets over £3.4 million. This would increase to 5% and 10% for assets above £5.7 million and £18.2 million, respectively, focusing on property and financial wealth, exempting pensions.

This approach contrasts with Labour's shelved promise of a £28 billion investment in eco-friendly industry, constrained by funding issues. Our wealth tax could more than double this sum.

There's a crucial difference between high earners, who have prospered through their hard work and ingenuity, and those who accumulate vast wealth, often via capital gains or inheritance.

Our goal is fairness, ensuring those with significant wealth contribute appropriately, supporting public services and community infrastructure. This isn't about penalising success but creating a balanced society where everyone pays their fair share.

Lars Kramm,

Parliamentary spokesperson,

York Green Party,

Manor Heath,

Copmanthorpe, York

---

We are here for you

CHRISTMAS can be challenging for many of us, but for families experiencing dying, death or bereavement it can often feel impossible.

People who are grieving may find the festive season particularly tough and emotionally draining, as that’s when we often miss our loved ones the most.

Many families may also be facing the last Christmas with a loved one or the first without them, and not know where to turn to help get them through the season.

Marie Curie is here for anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from, and those close to them. Our free support line and webchat is open over the festive season, including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, offering practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.

Our trained Support Line Officers are there if you need support or a listening ear, as well as our Telephone Companion service that offers regular calls at a time that suits you.

If your readers need support over Christmas and New Year, please encourage them to contact Marie Curie for free on 0800 090 2309. Alternatively, visit mariecurie.org.uk/support to chat online.

Matt Williams

Marie Curie Associate Director, Information and Support