The café-chain is opening a drive-thru on the edge of the city in Stirling Road, on the Martree Business Park, Clifton Moor.

The drive-thru opens from 6am and is promising the first 100 customers a free teal reusable cup.

“We cannot wait to see you all,” Starbucks said earlier on social media.

The new Starbucks drive-thru

Last month, Starbucks submitted a planning application to City of York Council for signage relating to its development.

The drive through is part of the Martree Business Park - five industrial units, created by Harrogate-based developer Martree.

The site previously contained a B&M store, but it was destroyed by a fire in October 2018.