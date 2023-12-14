A new Starbucks drive-thru is opening in York tomorrow (Friday, December 15) - with a free giveaway for the first 100 customers.
The café-chain is opening a drive-thru on the edge of the city in Stirling Road, on the Martree Business Park, Clifton Moor.
The drive-thru opens from 6am and is promising the first 100 customers a free teal reusable cup.
“We cannot wait to see you all,” Starbucks said earlier on social media.
Last month, Starbucks submitted a planning application to City of York Council for signage relating to its development.
The drive through is part of the Martree Business Park - five industrial units, created by Harrogate-based developer Martree.
The site previously contained a B&M store, but it was destroyed by a fire in October 2018.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel