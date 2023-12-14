A member of the public reported concerns to the RSPCA that the animal was not being attended to on land near to the village of East Cottingwith, south of York.

Further checks found that the elderly pony was struggling to walk and did not have adequate shelter, the RSPCA said.

She was in a poor condition, with hips, ribs and spine clearly visible and she was suffering with significantly overgrown hooves, some of which were curling up towards her legs, it added.

An equine charity contacted the RSPCA and a local vet was also called out on December 7. But the pony’s health was so poor that, sadly, the vet decided the kindest course of action was to put her to sleep.

The pony wasn’t microchipped and now the RSPCA is trying to trace her owner or anyone who may have information on how she came to be left at the rural location in such a poor state.

RSPCA inspector Tom Hutton, who is investigating the case, said: “It looks like this poor pony was abandoned in a remote and barren field which had previously been used by a local farmer to keep pigs, although it hasn’t been grassed for some time.

“She had nothing to graze on and no other source of food and she was sadly in a very poor condition suffering with horrendously long hooves.

“I have made inquiries locally and no-one knows how she came to be there, including the landowner. The foot gate into the field, which is quite a large piece of land, isn’t secure and it looks like it could have been pushed back by a vehicle.

“Perhaps someone might know who her owner was or has some idea of how she came to be left at this location. Someone has chosen to cruelly leave her in what were truly miserable conditions.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RSPCA by ringing the appeals line number on 0300 123 8018.

The RSPCA says cases of animals being abandoned have soared to a shocking three year high - and the charity warns unwanted pets face a bleak winter.

Already this year, up to the end of October, the animal welfare charity has received 17,838 reports of abandoned animals across England and Wales - which, if such trends continue, would equate to 21,417 reports over 2023.

This compares with 16,118 reports during the whole of 2020, meaning the RSPCA is on course to see a shocking 32.9 per cent rise in abandonment calls this year. It’s higher too than the number of reports received in 2021 (17,179) and 2022 (19,645).

Last month (November), the RSPCA received 1,691 reports across England and Wales of animal abandonments, a 10.6 per cent rise from the 1,471 reports fielded during November 2022.