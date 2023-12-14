Cllr Keane Duncan said: "Despite the emerging sinkhole situation in Castlegate, it is expected that two-way traffic will be restored by morning as promised.

"It is not known precisely how long this will take. The road will be closed to vehicles during the works, with travel between the towns being via the bypass. The road will be open at all times for pedestrians.

"Earlier today, temporary lights were installed on Scarborough Road. This is already having a significant, positive effect on travel between the towns."