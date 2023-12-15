Daniel Kent, 50, had condoms, a sex toy, blue tablets, sex aids and bottles of prosecco in the small city centre property, said Brooke Morrison, prosecuting.

He had booked it for three days in August this year and travelled 240 miles to meet what he believed to be a 13-year-old schoolgirl.

During months of online messages, he had told her he hoped to be her “first”.

The “girl” never arrived because she didn’t exist. Three members of an online paedophile hunters’ group arrived instead, detained him and called police, said Ms Morrison.

Judge Simon Hickey said the paedophile hunters live streamed the encounter on the internet. Kent had first contacted the "girl" on Valentine's Day.

Kent, of Glenton Avenue, Kingshill, West Malling, Kent, pleaded guilty to attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause a child to engage in sexual activity.

“You were intending to ply 'her' with alcohol, no doubt to obtain what you wanted to do with 'her' – illegal sexual intercourse,” Judge Simon Hickey told him.

Kent was jailed for three years at York Crown Court, put on the sex offenders’ register for life and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for 15 years. He was also barred from working with children and vulnerable adults.

Sean Smith, for Kent, said he had a number of mental health problems dating back to his childhood which affected his behaviour.

Ms Morrison said Kent made contact in February this year with a Facebook profile which appeared to be of a 13-year-old girl. It was actually run by the paedophile hunters.

Kent asked the “girl” about her time at school and said he wanted to start a relationship with her.

Later he said he had done some research and told her she had to be 16 before they could have sexual contact, but he continued contacting her, sending her Amazon vouchers for clothes.

He used sexual language, described sexual techniques to her and said he would come to York to meet her.

On August 8, he booked the Airbnb in the city centre from August 15 to August 17. When he checked in on August 15, he sent a message to the “girl” saying he was there.

He had a box of upmarket chocolates when the paedophile hunters arrived.

Police searched the flat and found the sexual items he had brought with him.

Kent had 29 previous convictions, but none of a sexual nature.

Mr Smith said since being remanded in custody following his arrest, Kent had made use of his time behind bars. He had started courses in English, business studies and maths and wanted to tackle his psychiatric problems.

The judge read a psychiatric report and a pre-sentence report before passing sentence.