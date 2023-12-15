The Big Coat Supper Club launched last month with a sell-out dinner at Angel on The Green, Bishopthorpe Road, York.

David Ritson, of Bobbin Bagels, and Oliver Bell, of Rad pizza, are the chefs behind the Big Coat Supper Club and are planning a re-run at the popular city venue on Tuesday evening (December 19).

The pair, who currently work in their separate food businesses at Angel on the Green, said they were excited to bring their supper club back for a pre-Christmas dinner.

Titled, The Nightmare Before Christmas, the dinner menu is designed to bid "farewell to summer and autumn, welcoming the winter with open arms," said David.

He said the seasonally inspired three-course menu would feature "exciting and elevated takes on traditional festive dishes, a beautiful selection of drinks to compliment, and waves of immersive audio-visuals from local musicians and artists to set the scene".

Tickets cost £45.

A three-course seasonal menu will be served

Angel on the Green manager Bella Brunton said she was looking forward to the event. "We are incredibly excited to host the next Big Coat Supper Club.

"This unique dining concept combines the relaxed atmosphere of a supper club with the culinary expertise of two renowned chefs.

"Guests will have the pleasure of savouring a thoughtfully curated seasonal three-course menu. From an innovative small plate to a mouthwatering main and delightful dessert, this supper club promises to be a feast for the senses."

Bella said a special drinks menu would be available on the night too.

"In addition to the extraordinary dining experience, I am proud to unveil a bespoke festive cocktail menu, meticulously crafted by myself and Ben Horan.

"As classically trained cocktail makers, we have poured our creativity into developing a selection of seasonal cocktails that complement the three course tasting menu.

"From traditional favourites with a twist to innovative creations inspired by the holiday spirit, our menu is sure to impress even the most discerning cocktail connoisseurs.

"A recommended, thoughtfully selected wine pairing will also be featured with the best ‘Bonceur Fine Wines’ have to offer."

A special drinks menu will be available on the night too

She added: "As the manager of Angel on the Green, I am absolutely thrilled to partner with these incredible chefs to elevate our establishment to new heights.

"Our transition from a pub to a cocktail bar and restaurant is an exciting journey, and I cannot wait to share this transformation with our valued customers.

"The supper club and new drinks offering are a testament to our commitment to providing an unforgettable and unique experience.”

To find out more or buy a ticket, visit The Big Coat Supper Club on Instagram at: @bigcoat_supperclub.