Police were called to the scene at about 11.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, December 13) near Leeming on the southbound carriageway.

The pedestrian - a woman, aged in her 30s and from the Leyburn area - was a passenger in a car parked on the hard shoulder of the slip road.

She was hit by another vehicle after walking into the live carriageway, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Despite the efforts of members of the public who stopped to provide first aid and the emergency services, she died at the scene, they added.

As The Press reported, the road was closed for several hours after the crash and reopened at 8am today.

North Yorkshire Police is urging any motorists who witnessed the collision but have not yet contacted or spoken to the police to get in touch.

Officers are also appealing to anyone who saw a parked vehicle on the southbound slip road from Leeming Bar to the A1 motorway, or a person in the carriageway prior to the collision, to get in touch, including anyone with dashcam footage.

Anyone with information who can assist the investigation and has not already spoken to the police is asked to email marie.williams@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and pass information for incident 12230236443.

Sergeant Paul Cording of North Yorkshire Police said: "Such desperately sad news following a collision on the A1M last night and my thoughts are with the family and friends of the lady who has died along with all those affected by this tragic incident.

"If you have any dashcam or can assist with our appeal then please call us on 101."