The incident happened outside Popworld nightclub in George Hudson Street on Friday, November 10, at around 1am.

Officers have identified the suspects in the case but are looking to find five key witnesses who may be able to provide more information.

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a witness who appears to be filming part of the incident.

A force spokesperson said the footage may be “vital” in the case and urged the person to come forward.

“Officers are hoping that the man reads this appeal and gets in touch as he may be able to provide key information that could assist their investigation,” they said.

“If you believe that you are the man in the picture, or you also saw the incident that morning, please get in touch.”