The Golden Ball in Bishophill - York's pioneering community pub - is applying to City of York licensing panel to change the 'designated premises supervisor' to Beth Maguire.

The pub, in Cromwell Road, was the city's first community co-operative pub.

Based in a characterful Grade II listed building it has a charming and well-preserved Victorian lay out with a tiled bar.

It is a free-of-tie pub and was listed in CAMRA’s national inventory of historic pub interiors. It also made it into the 2020 Good Beer Guide.

With its community focus, the pub seeks to support independent businesses and sells locally-sourced pies, scotch eggs, savoury nuts and snacks.

It has also hosted a range of events and community groups as well as weddings, christenings, weekly baby groups, choirs, Christmas parties, local history groups, gardening events, art exhibitions, craft fairs, clothes swaps and charity fundraisers.

Any comments on the application must be made to City of York, Licensing Services, Hazel Court, EcoDepot, James Street, York, Y010 3DS, or by email at licensing@york.gov.uk by January 8, 2024.

For more public notices check The Press daily or online at: publicnoticeportal.uk/york-press.