TWELVE York charities and community groups will share a pot of £30,000-worth of ‘trailblazing’ grants designed to help them uncover less well-known stories about York’s history and heritage.
Among the organisations sharing the cash are a community interest group set up to celebrate the history and culture of Ugandan refugees who came here 51 years ago; a group putting on history and art workshops for adults with mental health issues; and a project to explore York’s ‘alternative’ history through the eyes of 10 people affected by homelessness.
The money has been awarded to the 12 groups by York Civic Trust and Make It York through the York Trailblazers project, which is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
York Civic Trust chief executive Andrew Morrison said the York Trailblazers project would ‘allow communities from across York, many of whom have not previously had a chance to be part of the heritage of the city, be represented in how we talk about York’s past’.
Helen Apsey, Head of Culture and Wellbeing at Make It York, added: “The applications we’ve received for the grants really showcase the breadth and diversity of cultural and community initiatives taking place across the city to support local people’s wellbeing.”
The projects that are being funded by Trailblazer grants are:
- Converge – a series of 10 history and art workshops for adults with mental ill health, unlocking the 121-year history of The Grand Opera House through music, performance and creative writing.
- Eimaan Culture and Community Services CIC –a series of community events celebrating the heritage and history of Ugandan refugees who settled in York 51 years ago.
- Friends of Rowntree Park - a series of historical walks/talks, displays, informative trails and website material to encourage the sharing of memories, stories and experiences from local residents.
- Good Organisation CIC – a project to create a 50-page book exploring York’s ‘alternative’ history through the eyes of 10 individuals affected by homelessness Live Music Now North East - a creative musical project based around the street names of York, encouraging older people in residential care to share stories of their favourite streets.
- Next Door But One - 10 creative workshops for diverse community groups, particularly young adults with disabilities, young girls, unpaid carers and LGBTQ+ adults, to explore inspirational people and local contemporary culture, and produce a short YouTube video.
- The Yorkshire Philosophical Society creative activities for school and community groups, including drawing, drama, video, scrapbooking, research and storytelling, to encourage involvement in archaeology and celebrate the heritage of the Yorkshire Museum and Gardens.
- Theatre @41 and We Are The Groves – a 10-week programme of creative writing and performance for adults, finding ways to express moments of significant local history
- Thrive Outside CIC – heritage crafting sessions to bring older residents together to share skills, knowledge and memories of traditional outdoor craft
- York Dance Space – celebrating 100 years of Tang Hall by working with community groups and creating a dance theatre piece to tell the story of the estate and its
- York Learning and All Saints –workshops to celebrate Dame Emma Raughton, the Anchorite of All Saints, in which participants will research her life and working alongside local stained glass artist Ann Sotheran to develop their own designs
- York Travellers Trust – 10 workshops for young Gypsy and Travellers to share their experiences and explore their culture, resulting in the creation of artwork which will form an exhibition at the York Travellers Trust.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here