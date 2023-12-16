Among the organisations sharing the cash are a community interest group set up to celebrate the history and culture of Ugandan refugees who came here 51 years ago; a group putting on history and art workshops for adults with mental health issues; and a project to explore York’s ‘alternative’ history through the eyes of 10 people affected by homelessness.

The money has been awarded to the 12 groups by York Civic Trust and Make It York through the York Trailblazers project, which is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

York Civic Trust chief executive Andrew Morrison said the York Trailblazers project would ‘allow communities from across York, many of whom have not previously had a chance to be part of the heritage of the city, be represented in how we talk about York’s past’.

Helen Apsey, Head of Culture and Wellbeing at Make It York, added: “The applications we’ve received for the grants really showcase the breadth and diversity of cultural and community initiatives taking place across the city to support local people’s wellbeing.”

The projects that are being funded by Trailblazer grants are: