A man driving a vehicle with fake number plates made off with £85 worth of diesel without paying at a filling station in North Yorkshire, say police.
The incident happened at Millgate Service Station in Selby on Sunday, October 29, at 3.05pm.
North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to about the incident.
If you recognise him or have any other information that could help email peter.henderson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for PC1668 Henderson.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230205737 when passing information.
