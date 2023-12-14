A man distracted a student then stole their mobile phone at a college in North Yorkshire, police have said.
The incident happened at Scarborough Sixth Form College on Monday, November 27, at about 4pm.
North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to about the theft.
Anyone who recognises the person should get in touch with the force by emailing simon.hunter@northyorkshire.police.uk or calling 101 and asking for PC751 Simon Hunter.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote police reference number 12230226038 when passing on information.
