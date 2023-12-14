Two children were taken to hospital after a hit and run in a town near York.
The two 12-year-old girls were crossing Flaxley Road, near the junction of Kitchener Street, in Selby, between 8.15am and 8.25am on Tuesday (December 5) when they were hit by the side of a passing car – a white BMW – that did not stop at the scene.
North Yorkshire Police says the girls suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.
Police in Selby are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage and any information that could help identify the car.
They are appealing for the driver to come forward. A force spokesperson said the driver “may not be aware that they were involved in the collision”.
Anyone with information should email 001282@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and pass information for incident number 12230231280.
