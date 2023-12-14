Sixty youngsters at St George's RC school in Fishergate attended a workshop which included passing on basic first aid knowledge required for a health emergency.

The workshops were run by Mini First Aid, the UK’s largest specialist paediatric first aid training company, which won backing from Sara Davies on Dragons' Den, partnered by Savlon.

Dee Statham, headteacher at St George’s, said: “We are thrilled to have been offered this opportunity. The session was so carefully thought out, insightful and informative and it was great for the children to engage in an experience like this outside of their usual classroom activities.

“It was lovely to see the children’s confidence and skills building throughout the session and it has left them with a great sense of independence and reassurance that they know how to act in a first aid emergency.”

The children were shown how to deal with bumps, burns, breaks, bleeding, how to carry out CPR and, how to deal with choking.

The course content is carefully crafted in partnership with educational psychologists, teachers and first aid industry bodies, and all its trainers are experienced in working with children as young as three years old.

At the end of the workshops the children were awarded a certificate and booklet to take home.

Sara Davies, Dragon’s Den entrepreneur and investor in Mini First Aid said: “As first aid is such a vital life lesson, it’s amazing that Mini First Aid and Savlon have partnered up to deliver such a positive and impactful initiative.

"The classes have provided the children of St George’s with skills that they not only use throughout their childhood, but later in life too.”

Founded in 2014 by mum of six Kate Ball, Mini First Aid was a response to a lack of early years focused and child-friendly first aid courses available to adults and children.

Feedback on the workshops found that not only were they hugely beneficial to the children, they provided reassurance to parents and teachers that their children were equipped with the correct tools and techniques needed to remain as safe as possible.

Brittany Skeels, of Savlon, said: “As a brand trusted by families for generations, we are proud to partner with Mini First Aid and play a part in providing the local children of St George’s with these fantastic classes - it’s great to hear the children and teachers shared such a positive experience with the Little First Aider Academy. Being ‘in the wars’ is part and parcel of life. Providing reassurance to alleviate the stress even minor injuries can cause with small children is central to the brand. Savlon is always on hand for treating minor injuries and little emergencies.”