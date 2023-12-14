A York-based housebuilder has given a cash boost to a local primary school to help pay for a new sound system.
Persimmon has donated £5,000 to Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Primary School, in Hamilton Drive, to help cover the cost for the new system in the school’s hall.
It comes after the school’s parent teacher friend association (PTFA) successfully applied for funding via an initiative run by the firm.
Both the school and PTFA have been working to secure funding to replace the sound system which currently restricts the school’s ability to run larger group classes and events.
Once installed, the new system will mean all pupils and parents can enjoy school productions and plays as well as assemblies, group classes and religious services.
Head teacher Emma Barrs said the school was “grateful” for the “generous donation”.
“We value the contributions that worship, oracy, and performing arts bring for every child in our school and we are working hard to ensure our school hall can become an effective space for these things, to benefit the whole school community,” she said.
Scott Waters, Persimmon Yorkshire managing director, said the firm was “delighted” to help “such a fantastic school”.
“Teachers and parents do an unbelievable job continuously helping raise money to improve the learning experience for children,” he said.
