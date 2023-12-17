York readers have been sending us photos of the naughty antics of 'elves in the shelf' in the lead up to Christmas.

The 'elf on the shelf' craze is a popular one that runs throughout December.

Every year from December 1, households across the country are visited by cheeky toy elves, who ‘spy’ on children and report their behaviour, both good and bad, back to Santa in the run-up to Christmas.

Parents are supposed to move the puppet around the house each day to create the illusion that he is popping up somewhere new - often causing mayhem!

Bit rude! Christmas elves up to mischief in York

The popular 'elf on the shelf' character has become a Christmas tradition. Many families buy the branded Elf on the Shelf toy but also a range of look-a-like characters too.

We've been sent some fun photos showing what some Christmas elves have been up to this year.

Katie from York sent in photos showing her elves as snow angels while Tracey Shield shared a collection of images where the elves have been up to no good and swapping cutlery for sweets and leaving rude messages using cereal.

Thanks for sharing your photos - and Merry Christmas when it arrives!