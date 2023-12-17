With an unwavering commitment to preserving the rich heritage of the railways, these Pullman Moorlander Services promise a first class dining experience for discerning passengers seeking a perfect fusion of opulence and vintage charm. The new seasonal menus will whet your appetite and showcase the very best seasonal and locally produced produce starting from 10 February until 3 November.

For a memorable experience, guests can tuck into a three course meal on board, with a selection of artisan bread and butter at the table. The Spring Menu features three delicious starters to choose from; spring vegetable soup, goats cheese, pear & walnut tart, or Chef’s homemade chicken liver pate. Main course offers roast loin of Yorkshire pork, Yorkshire seafood chowder, or pearl barley risotto. Then to satisfy the sweet tooth, dessert is a trio of desserts made up of lime posset, white chocolate & raspberry cheesecake, and chocolate tart. Or if guests prefer savoury over sweet, they can opt for the selection of cheese and biscuits. All of this followed by tea or coffee and handmade speciality chocolates to round off the exquisite experience.

Dave Milbourn the Head Chef at the NYMR said: “This is a hugely exciting milestone to reach and we can’t wait to welcome foodies and rail enthusiasts alike along for a unique dining experience like no other once more. We do our very best to champion the incredible local produce featuring the freshest ingredients for each seasonal menu that we create and look forward to hosting Pullman dining experiences for many years to come.”

For more information and to book, visit www.nymr.co.uk/pullman