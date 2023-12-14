No Mr Calpin, it was Britain itself that has lost as a result of a blatantly dishonest campaign run by Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, Nigel Farage et al. making promises which could never be delivered.

Face it Mr Calpin, Brexit is a flop and so is Farage having just lost I’m a Celebrity!

Boris adopted his pro-Brexit stance to boost his chance of becoming Prime Minister. Look what that gave us; the most incompetent, shambolic, lying Prime Minister ever!

The dishonest Brexit campaign managed to generate a small majority in favour of leave. Some 17,410,742 (37.4 per cent) voted Leave while 16,141,241 (34.7 per cent) voted Remain a majority of 1,269,501 just 2.7 per cent of eligible voters.

However, 12,948,018 (27.9 per cent) didn’t bother to vote and 16,141,241 (34.7 per cent) voted Remain a total of 29,089,259 (65.3 per cent). Two thirds of us did not positively vote to Leave. That is why we are still a divided nation.

Finally, it is instructive to ask if the best informed group of voters were convinced by the Brexit propaganda.

They were not. All 650 MPs cast their vote in the referendum. They voted 432 (66.5 per cent) Remain and 218 (33.5 per cent) Leave.

Mr Calpin, this matter is not over by a long way; I for one will not rest until we rejoin the EU and regain our rightful place at the heart of European decision making.

Brexit is dead.

Quentin Macdonald

Manor Farm, Church Lane,

Nether Poppleton,

York

...WITH reference to Paul Calpin’s letter 'Big baby Remoaner', I as a Remainer accepted the results but if it had gone the other way there would have been just as many big cry babies in the Leavers lot too.

Maureen Robinson,

Broadway,

York

