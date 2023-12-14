𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐰𝐨 𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 (Friday).
Cllr Keane Duncan said: “I’ve just given Highways the go ahead to remove the concrete blocks from Norton Road. This is planned to happen overnight, meaning two-way traffic will be 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠. This will remain until the bridge can reopen.
“All being well, temporary signals will be introduced at Scarborough Road/Westfield Way 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝟐𝐩𝐦 𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲 (Thursday). These will override the permanent lights and mean we have traffic flowing much more efficiently here.
“These steps will make a significant difference in alleviating congestion during this extended bridge closure. I will continue to provide updates.“
