Cllr Keane Duncan said: โ€œIโ€™ve just given Highways the go ahead to remove the concrete blocks from Norton Road. This is planned to happen overnight, meaning two-way traffic will be ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐จ๐ซ๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ . This will remain until the bridge can reopen.

โ€œAll being well, temporary signals will be introduced at Scarborough Road/Westfield Way ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐š๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐ฉ๐ฆ ๐ญ๐จ๐๐š๐ฒ (Thursday). These will override the permanent lights and mean we have traffic flowing much more efficiently here.

โ€œThese steps will make a significant difference in alleviating congestion during this extended bridge closure. I will continue to provide updates.โ€œ