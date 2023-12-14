Found in homes all year round, the light grey insects thrive in rooms with high humidity which means that households could see a lot more of them as they turn their heating on.

The pesky bugs fester in damp areas leaving yellowish stains in their wake, and are considered by some experts as "one of the most frustrating problems" for households to deal with.

What causes silverfish in the home?





Andy Ellis, bathroom expert at SteamShowerStore.co.uk, commented: “The silver-scaled bugs are one of the most frustrating problems to deal with in bathrooms.

“While they’re generally harmless, the critters don’t just appear once and never again, they like to come and go the moment they sniff out any dampness in a home.

“They also favour coming in houses during winter as many homes will have higher humidity levels from the heating being turned on and the cold from outside causing condensation on the windows.

“To help deal with the problem once and for all, we strongly advise tackling humidity by fixing vents and investing in dehumidifiers.

"It’s also worth hanging up the bathroom mats after every shower to prevent their appearance.”

Are silverfish harmful to humans and pets?





No, silverfish are not harmful to humans or pets, according to Orkin.

The insects might look a bit intimidating but they do not bite, sting or carry any diseases.

Silverfish are also not poisonous to your dog or cat if they ingest them.

How to get rid of silverfish in your home

The experts at SteamShowerStore.co.uk have shared their top tips on how to get rid of silverfish in your home:

Fix the vents

Silverfish are naturally attracted to rooms which have high humidity which is why it’s important to have all vents fixed to prevent the likelihood of them popping up. An efficient vent will help deal with bathroom condensation which can contribute to high humidity levels.

Bleach and hot water in sinks

Don’t be surprised if you find silverfish in your bathroom and kitchen sinks as they’re known to crawl up the pipes to find damp areas in a home. Clean the sink with bleach and wash it down with boiling water to prevent them from appearing.

Here's what causes silverfish and how to get rid of them,. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

Hang up bathroom mats

Every so often hang up bathroom mats to air out. If they’re left on the ground it can create an area of dampness which welcomes the spawn of silverfish.

Invest in a dehumidifier

The quickest way to remove moisture in the air is to invest in a dehumidifier. Place it in areas susceptible to humidity like bathrooms and kitchens.

Lavender oil

Pour some lavender oil onto cotton pads and dab the sink, shower drain and even the toilet to prevent silverfish. The critters can’t stand the scent and will avoid areas where it’s present.

Clean hiding spots

Dark corners and behind radiators where wet towels are hung up are potential places for silverfish to hide. It’s important to clean the areas often so you can spot the problem as quickly as possible. Yellow stains are also an indicator of their presence.

Call professionals

If the remedy solutions don’t work in removing silverfish, it’s vital professionals are called to tackle the problem. It could mean there may be a leak in the piping causing dampness under the house.