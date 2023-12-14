Tesco has issued a recall of its Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix because of the possible presence of moths.

The potential insects in the stuffing mix makes it unsafe to eat.

The affected products come in packs of 130g and have a best before date of September 2024.

Wednesday 13 December - Tesco recalls Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix because of the possible presence of moths #FoodAlert https://t.co/FrP2uz8ESb pic.twitter.com/focl9Hi0rm — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) December 13, 2023

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a “do not eat” warning to anyone who has purchased the stuffing, instead telling them to return it for a full refund.

A Tesco spokesman said: “We are recalling a single batch of Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix due to the possible presence of moths which makes the product unfit for human consumption.

“Please do not consume this product and return it to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

“Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”

A spokesman for the FSA added: “Tesco is recalling the above product. The company has issued a recall notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For further details, please contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.