Heavy traffic on a major road near York has cleared after a crash.
From around 7.30am today (Thursday, December 14) the AA said traffic was being affected after a crash on the A64 heading eastbound at Tadcaster from the A162 to A659 York Road.
An AA spokesperson said drivers were stuck at an average speed of 20mph.
Now the spokesperson says the crash has been cleared.
