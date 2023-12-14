The motorway between Ripon (J50) and Catterick (J52) was closed in both directions due to the incident, reported at around 11.15pm on Wednesday, December 13.

National Highways says the road has now reopened.

Speaking shortly after 8am, a spokesperson for the agency said: "The A1M northbound is now fully open between J50 Ripon and J51 Northallerton and southbound between J52 Catterick and J51 following an earlier police led incident. Thanks for your patience, have a safe onward journey."

After the crash North Yorkshire Police warned that the road was expected to remain closed for several hours.

A spokesperson last night said: "Motorists are asked to follow the diversions put in place and follow @HighwaysYORKS for the latest information.

"We will provide more information when we are able."

One witness on social media, posting at 6.20am today (Thursday), said: "I can see the south side of the A1 from Catterick to Bedale, from my house. It’s just a line of stationary lights. No movement."

National Highways North Yorkshire, posting shortly before 6am today, said: "The A1M is closed southbound between J52 (Catterick, Richmond) and J51 (Northallerton, Leeming Bar, Bedale) and northbound between J50 (Ripon) and J51 for a police led incident."

The #A1M remains closed northbound between J50 #Ripon and J51 #Northallerton and southbound between J52 #Catterick and J51 for a police-led incident.



More information and diversion routes here: https://t.co/TfpupMuyiT pic.twitter.com/hT30W69rwV — National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) December 14, 2023

Diversion route

Road users heading south are advised to follow the route marked by the solid square diversion symbol on local road signs.

Exit the A1M southbound at J52. At the roundabout take the second exit onto the A6055 (signed Catterick Village, Marne Barrack).

Continue on the A6055 for approximately six miles to the next roundabout at Lemming Interchange. At Lemming Interchange take the second exit.

Proceed to the next roundabout and take the second exit onto the J51 merge slip road. Re-join A1M southbound at J51.

Road users heading north are advised to follow the route marked by the hollow triangle diversion symbol on local road signs.

Exit at J50 and take the second exit off the roundabout onto the A6055.

Continue on the A6055.

Re-join the A1M at J51.

National Highways added: "If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."