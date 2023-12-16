A York nurse has been struck off at a professional tribunal hearing held entirely in private.
Jonathan Roy Gosnold specialised in psychiatric nursing and had qualified in November 1989.
A fitness to practice committee of the nursing and midwifery council found that he had committed misconduct in relation to nine charges.
At the end of the three-week hearing the panel decided that his fitness to practice was impaired and decreed that he should be struck off the nursing register. He will therefore be unable to work as a nurse in future.
At the beginning of the hearing, the panel heard an application that the hearing should be heard entirely in private and granted it. The public and the press were therefore not allowed to attend and hear details of the case.
