STUDENTS and staff put together a big donation to York Foodbank to help people in the city for the festive period.
During the Christmas period at Fulford School, Sixth Form student leaders have been organising a range of charity activities.
Along with two Christmas Jumper days, students and staff were also invited to contribute food and financial donations for York Foodbank.
The school managed to raise almost £500 to support York residents over Christmas.
Russell Harris, associate head teacher, said: "The support from the whole school community was phenomenal! Our student leaders helped choose which organisation to support and there was such a buzz around the school on the day.
"Supporting local charities is key to helping our students develop empathy and also their understanding of our local community. It’s great that they already have more charity fundraising activities planned for next week!"
A spokesperson for Fulford school said: "The school would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported the event."
