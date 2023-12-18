Emma and Paul Bradley were planning to tie the knot next summer in a festival-themed wedding at York Boatyard - but instead got married at St Paul's church, Holgate, earlier this month after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).

The disease affects the brain and nerves and causes weakness that gets worse over time. There is no treatment or cure.

It has been in the headlines recently thanks to rugby legend Kevin Sinfield who has raised millions for the cause by running ultra marathons in honour of his friend and former rugby team mate Rob Burrows who has MND.

Despite their own personal heartache, Emma, 39, said their wedding day was "perfect".

She told The Press: "It was just magical. Paul and I have been together since 2014 and everybody knows how much in love we are with each other and that we just wanted to be one unit. It was a dream day, surrounded by family and friends. I was so happy to marry my best friend and soul mate."

Paul and Emma's four-year-old son Benjamin was the ring bearer, while Emma's teenage daughters, Caitlin, 15, and Elsie, 13, were two of the seven bridesmaids.

Paul and Emma on their wedding day, surrounded by friends and family (Image: Submitted)

Following the 1pm wedding ceremony, a reception was held at Elmbank Hotel, York. The couple's favourite band - Little Comets - played at the reception as part of the fundraising drive for motor neurone disease.

Emma said: "The first gig Paul ever took me to was Little Comets. We had booked them for our wedding next summer but when we had to bring it forward we were over the moon that they could still come and play at our reception - and raise money for our cause."

Another special moment came at the first dance.

Emma said: "I surprised Paul with this. We love Neverland by Beluga Lagoon - but I thought it was a bit fast for him to dance to so I got in touch and asked if they had a slower version of the song. They rerecorded it for us and sent us our own version of the song to play for our first dance."

A Just Giving page set up by the couple (www.justgiving.com/page/bradleywedding) - Paul & Emma's Wedding fundraiser for Motor Neurone Disease Association - has already doubled its original target and raised £2,230 for the cause.

Emma said she and Paul wanted to raise awareness of the condition as well as raise money.

She said: "This is the most cruel disease ever. It takes everything away."

Paul, 33, said the aim of fundraising was to"give something back". He added: "We didn't want anything or need anything - I just wanted to get married to Emma. We thought that two good things could come from one day - not just one."

Emma said Paul's diagnosis was especially cruel because he had struggled with his health since a young child when he had a kidney and liver transplant at the age of seven. He has since had two further kidney transplants, the last one taking place in 2021.

She said: "He had been waiting to be healthy to propose to me which he did in February this year in Edinburgh in front of the castle."

However, soon afterwards Paul began showing symptoms of MND, including struggling to use his hands, tripping up, and twitching.

Emma said: "It is the most horrendous disease and I would not wish it on anyone.

"The more awareness and funds we can raise the better - they need to find a cure or treatment."

The couple, who live off Boroughbridge Road in York, also wanted to thank family and friends for their support, as well as Rev Matt Woodcock of St Paul's church who "took care of everything and was the cornerstone of the wedding".

They would also like to pay thanks to photographers Gabriela and Hayley; hair stylists Jess and Lisa at Rock the Barnet; Amy Joy for nails and lashes; Paul Hirst for the car journey to church; Pauline for the wedding cake, and Sarah for bridesmaids' flowers and decorative flowers in the church. Also to the York Boatyard for their understanding when the July wedding was cancelled.

They also wish to thank Paul's godson Theo Kirby-Whittaker who learnt and played the Elvis song Can't Help Falling In Love With You on piano as the couple entered their reception and also thanks to Ali Lawrence who played piano for three hours.

* If you would like to support Paul and Emma's fundraising, please go to: (www.justgiving.com/page/bradleywedding)