Officers said the pumps in Malton and Norton had been turned off by unknown individuals and this is having a detrimental affect on the pumping of the water.

Mayor of Norton Cllr Di Keal said: "It is appalling to hear that the food pumps on Church Street have yet again been vandalised overnight, making it impossible for Yorkshire Water to refuel them. "

"Fortunately the other pumps are working and protecting property.

"It beggars belief that anyone could be so stupid and inconsiderate as to tamper with the pumps.

"If anyone has any information on the culprits please contact North Yorkshire Police."

If any member of the public sees any suspicious activity around the pumps please report by calling North Yorkshire Police on 101.