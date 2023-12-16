Our Lady Queen of Martyrs RC Primary School in Hamilton Drive welcomed the donation after the school’s Parents, Teachers and Friends Association (PTFA) successfully applied for funding via an initiative run by housebuilder Persimmon.

Head teacher Emma Barrs said: “We value the contributions that worship, oracy, and performing arts bring for every child in our school and we are working hard to ensure our school hall can become an effective space for these things, to benefit the whole school community.

“This donation will help us enormously.”

Pupils this week joined parents from the PTFA and the head teacher to formally receive a cheque for £5,000 at the school’s Christmas fair.

A spokesperson said both the school and PTFA had been working to secure funding to replace the existing school hall sound system, which currently restricts the school’s ability to run larger group classes and events.

Once installed, the new improved sound system will ensure that all pupils and parents can enjoy school productions and plays as well as assemblies, group classes and religious services.

Francesca Longbottom, treasurer of the school’s PTFA, said: “It means so much to know that the performances the children and teachers put so much work and effort into will now be enjoyed fully by everyone who comes to watch them.”

A spokesperson for Persimmon said its Community Champions scheme is open to all local charities, schools and community groups for funding, with successful applicants receiving between £1,000 and £6,000.