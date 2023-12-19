On Monday, December 11, Whartons Wonderlands sent an elf, the Grinch and "Nanna Christmas" to the hospital with a sack full of presents.

The idea came after they had to close down Santa's grotto due to disruption from Storm Elin and Fergus, leaving them with plenty of gifts ready to find a home.

Speaking during the event, one of the wonderland's co-owners - Claire Wharton, said: "We just wanted to brighten their days."

As The Press previously reported, Whartons opened on November 22 at its site on Rufforth airfield. Included in the experience, visitors can enjoy a Christmas market, fairground, donkey rides, and a festive experience finished by meeting Santa.

Left to right: Fee Lombard, Jacob Langstaff, John Lombard, Julie Blackburn (Image: Supplied)

On the day, the company were joined by YO1 Radio's community coordinator, Julie Blackburn. She said: "They've had a really bad couple days of weather so they brought the toys from Santa's workshop."

Whartons wonderland visiting the children at York Hospital (Image: Supplied)

Claire echoed this and said: "We just want to give back."

After visiting individual kids in the child assessment unit, the Grinch delighted in discouraging staff and patients from taking part in festive celebrations.

Nurses on the ward also enjoyed the visit, with staff stopping for photos as often as the children did.

Nicola Lockwood, Matron, Child Health, from York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We always appreciate the visits we receive from the kind-hearted community of York.

"We’d like to thank Wharton’s Wonderland for giving their time and for spreading festive cheer at this challenging time for families spending Christmas in hospital."

At the end of the festivities, the characters at Whartons left behind the remaining gifts from Santa's workshops, making sure kids from across the hospital got their Christmas present.