Speaking at Tuesdays (December 12) transport meeting, he claimed that Millennium Bridge gets cut off "every winter" by flooding from the River Ouse.

The water logged path prevents access for wheelchair users and pushchairs for young children, Mr D'Agorne added that for cyclists and pedestrians, they need to navigate muddy and wet grass to still make it to the bridge.

Flood water preventing access to Millenium Bridge (Image: Andy D'Agorne)

During Tuesdays meeting, Mr D'Agorne said: "£350,000 of SUSTRANS funding sat in the council coffers for several years yet still no design or contract for construction.

"It's not exactly a complicated project, but it urgently needs completing. Please can you commit to an Environment Agency approved design by March and a contract to start work by summer 2024?"

In response to these comments made, Executive Member for Transport, Cllr Pete Kilbane said: "Mr D’Agorne had four years in office to sort this problem out and singularly failed to do so.

"During that time the Environment Agency was actually on site for 18 months, yet still no progress was made.

"We have picked this issue up and are getting on with fixing it. If Mr D’Agorne had put as much effort into doing his previous job as he is criticising the current administration, then this problem would have been resolved a long time ago."