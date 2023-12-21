In the final stage of the York station to Bootham Park cycle and walking route, the new cycle ramp was set to complete construction on December 15.

As The Press previously reported, the scheme was initially announced at costing £250,000.

Speaking on the budget increase, Michael Howard, Head of Highways and Transport at City of York Council, said: "In a report that will be discussed in today’s Executive Member Decision Session for Economy and Transport, there will be a request to increase the budget for the Marygate Lane to St Marys ramp, to £330,000.

"During preparation work for the construction of the ramp it became clear that to build the ramp it would also be necessary to carry out several complex and expensive Utility diversions on Marygate Lane, which were not included in the original plans."

The scheme comes as part of the Transport Capital Programme, designed to deliver infrastructure improvements to support the Local Transport Plan.

Included in the council report, Director of Place, Neil Ferris said the major risk of cost increases to proposed schemes could mean they are delayed or postponed until further funding is available.

Speaking further on the budget increase, Mr Howard said: "Whilst this is unfortunate it would not be possible to complete the improved cycle and walking route without this ramp, and the utility services needed to be moved to make this happen, leading to the delay in completion which we have experienced."

The York station to Bootham Park cycle and walking route scheme will be finished once the new cycle ramp is opened to the public. This route started with the renovation of Scarborough bridge, which was opened in April of 2019.

Scarborough Bridge was then followed by the installation of traffic signals at the Bootham and St Mary's junction. Despite controversy from residents who lost three parking spaces on St Mary's street, the updated junction provided a safer turning onto Bootham for cars and cyclists.

Soon to be completed, the route aims to encourage cyclists and pedestrians to travel into the city and hospital from York station.