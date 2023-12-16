YORK city walls are set to turn green in a bid to raise awareness of Childline counsellors ahead of the festive period.
Run by the NSPCC, the Childline service provides round the clock counselling to thousands of children and young people. During last year's festive period, 5,501 counselling sessions were delivered during the 12 days of Christmas (December 24 to January 4).
With an average of 450 calls taken a day over Christmas, the NSPPC and its Childline counsellors know that the festive period can be a challenging time.
During the longest night of the year, York’s city walls will join landmarks across the county in being lit green to remind people that Childline is available.
Shaun Friel, Childline director, said: “The festive season can be a high-pressured time for families, and we hear from thousands of children during the 12 days of Christmas who need our help and support.
“With schools closed and children having limited access to wider support networks, we know for those who are struggling that Childline can be a lifeline.”
