A COLLEGE in York has become the 25th of its kind in the country to have its standards of further education labelled as “exemplary”.
York College & University Centre has been awarded Chartered Institution for Further Education (CIFE) membership status.
The CIFE gives chartered status to “excellent” providers of further education. It’s also the only organisation in the United Kingdom to be granted approval by the royal family, otherwise known as Royal Assent.
Membership will ensure that York College’s work is now showcased as the CIFE partners with industry to help redesign and reshape the FE system nationally.
York College & University Centre Acting Principal and Chief Executive Ken Merry travelled to London’s Apothecaries Hall for the Admissions Ceremony, along with Vice Principal for Finance and Professional Services David Hawkins and Chair of Governors Ian Looker.
The presentation was made by Lord Lingfield, Chair of the Chartered Institute for Further Education.
Mr Merry said: “We are exceptionally proud to have been recognised for our contribution to Further Education and are proud to be members of the Chartered Institution for Further Education, joining a small, select group of colleges who uphold the highest standards.
“Our membership recognises all that we do to transform and improve the lives of people in York and across North Yorkshire. I would like to thank the staff and students of York College for their tireless work and dedication that makes York College a great place to work and learn.”
