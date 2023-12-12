County Bridge and Norton Road remain closed to vehicles this morning (Tuesday).
Norton Road is open to pedestrians but pooling water remains near the Skate Park.
River levels right now stand at 4.5m and falling.
Cllr Keane Duncan said: "The Environmemt Agency forecast levels will reach 4.2m by noon today. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐝.
"Groundwater levels are high, at 21.69m, and are likely to keep rising.
"20 pumps remain operational in Malton, Norton and Old Malton. Thank you to all the agencies involved in this effort."
