City of York Council said the pumps were in place in areas including Tower Gardens, Peckitt Street and Fordland's Crescent.

Flood warning signs are in place on the A19, the council added.

A council spokesperson last night (Monday, December 11) said: "Our teams will be working overnight to help keep the city safe. Please remember not to enter flood water as dangers can be hidden below the surface."

Six flood warnings from the Environment Agency - meaning flooding expected - remained in force this morning (Tuesday, December 12) in the York area, while four flood alerts were also in place.

The Environment Agency said: "The River Ouse remains high in response to heavy rainfall and has peaked at approximately 4.2 metres.

"Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Ouse, with low lying land expected to be most affected."

It added: "Put your flood plan into action and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water. The Foss Barrier is operating and our field teams have closed riverside floodgates. Levels are expected to fall throughout Tuesday."

Meanwhile, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Naburn at 10.24pm yesterday (Monday, December 11), where a basement was flooded in three feet of water.

A spokesperson said: "This was affecting the electrics. Crew isolated the power and used a light portable pump to remove as much water as possible from the premises."

The six flood warnings - all for the River Ouse - in force cover:

Acaster Malbis

Naburn Lock

Fulford and Fordlands Road

York - riverside properties

Skeldergate and Tower Street

St George's Field and Queen's Staith

Four flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible - are also in force: