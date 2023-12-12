William, 14, went missing from his home in York at around 12.25am this morning (Tuesday, December 12), North Yorkshire Police said.

Officers are currently focussing searches in the York area and believe he could be in Wheldrake or surrounding villages.

William is slim, around 5ft 4ins tall with dark hair and may be wearing a light-blue coat.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who thinks they may have seen him to get in touch immediately."

Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number NYP12122023-0008.