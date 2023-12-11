A sixth flood warning has been issued for York tonight - with the River Ouse expected to peak.
Four flood warnings - meaning 'act now, flooding expected' - were in place first thing this morning (Monday, December 11), rising to five and now six this evening.
The most recent River Ouse warning from the Environment Agency is for Fulford and Fordlands Road, York
The agency said the Ouse was expected to peak tonight, at around 4.2 metres above normal.
It added: "Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Ouse, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around riverside properties in Fulford from Blue Bridge Lane to the A64, and properties in the Fordlands Road area that can be cut-off by the road flooding.
READ MORE:
- York: Vehicle submerged and Skeldergate flooded after storms
- Five flood warnings now issued for York - more rain forecast
"Flooding of properties, gardens, roads and paths is expected.
"Put your flood plan into action and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water."
The agency said the Foss Barrier was operating and field teams had closed riverside floodgates.
The six flood warnings - all for the River Ouse - in force tonight cover:
- Acaster Malbis
- Naburn Lock
- Fulford and Fordlands Road
- York - riverside properties
- Skeldergate and Tower Street
- St George's Field and Queen's Staith
Four flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible - are also in force:
- Osbaldwick Beck and Tanghall Beck
- River Foss
- Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby
- Upper River Ouse
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here