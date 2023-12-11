Four flood warnings - meaning 'act now, flooding expected' - were in place first thing this morning (Monday, December 11), rising to five and now six this evening.

The most recent River Ouse warning from the Environment Agency is for Fulford and Fordlands Road, York

The agency said the Ouse was expected to peak tonight, at around 4.2 metres above normal.

Flooding in central York

It added: "Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Ouse, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around riverside properties in Fulford from Blue Bridge Lane to the A64, and properties in the Fordlands Road area that can be cut-off by the road flooding.

"Flooding of properties, gardens, roads and paths is expected.

"Put your flood plan into action and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water."

The agency said the Foss Barrier was operating and field teams had closed riverside floodgates.

The six flood warnings - all for the River Ouse - in force tonight cover:

Acaster Malbis

Naburn Lock

Fulford and Fordlands Road

York - riverside properties

Skeldergate and Tower Street

St George's Field and Queen's Staith

Four flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible - are also in force:

Osbaldwick Beck and Tanghall Beck

River Foss

Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby