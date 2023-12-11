Motorists had to be rescued from their cars after driving into flood water near Buttercrambe today (Monday).
Crews from Acomb and York responded to reports of drivers who had driven into flood water, above the wheel level at 07.21am.
The crews assisted two occupants, of two vehicles, out of floodwater.
At 9.43am crews from Acomb and York again responded to reports of a person stuck in their car, after they had driven the vehicle into floodwater.
