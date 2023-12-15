‘Joy to the World’ will take place today (Friday, December 15) at St Oswald’s Church in Main Street, Fulford, and on Saturday, December 16 at York Unitarian Chapel in St Saviourgate.

Read next:

Town council apologises after 87 gravestones flattened - and may pay to fix them

Former pupils of York school demolished in 1996 celebrate reunion

East Yorkshire village sports cash boost is 'dream come true'

A spokesperson for the company said: “The programme will feature rarely performed works by William Lloyd Webber – father of Andrew and Julian – as well as the traditional carols performed with the finesse and gusto for which the company’s performances are renowned.”

As well as choral pieces there will be readings, solos and opportunities for the audience to join in with some of the better-known carols.

Tickets are available at £12 for adults, £5 for children and those in full time education and can be purchased via www.yorkopera.co.uk or on the door.