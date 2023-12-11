North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it responded to two separate incidents - both in Buttercrambe, near Stamford Bridge, east of York.

In the first incident, at 7.21am today, firefighters were called to Dolegate, in Buttercrambe.

Crews from Acomb and York responded to reports of a male driver who had driven into flood water, "above the wheel level".

The firefighter helped two people - from two vehicles - out of floodwater.

A second call-out, at 09.43am, involved another person stuck in a car after driving into flood water.

Crews from Acomb and York again came to the rescue.