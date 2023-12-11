Three motorists were rescued by firefighters after becoming trapped in flood water near York today (December 11).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it responded to two separate incidents - both in Buttercrambe, near Stamford Bridge, east of York.
In the first incident, at 7.21am today, firefighters were called to Dolegate, in Buttercrambe.
Crews from Acomb and York responded to reports of a male driver who had driven into flood water, "above the wheel level".
The firefighter helped two people - from two vehicles - out of floodwater.
A second call-out, at 09.43am, involved another person stuck in a car after driving into flood water.
Crews from Acomb and York again came to the rescue.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article