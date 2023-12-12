As The Press reported, City of York Council revealed that it plans to reopen some foot streets in the city centre to drivers with blue badges between the hours of 10.30am to 5pm, when the streets are usually closed to vehicles.

It followed the council’s executive voting to overturn the ban in October.

The council plans to restore access for blue badge holders via Goodramgate from Thursday, January 4, and via Blake Street in Easter.

But before then council bosses are calling on disabled residents to have their say on the plans through a series of informal workshops.

Read more about the plans:

Workshops will be held this week at the Friends’ Meeting House, Friargate, York, YO1 9RL, on Friday (December 15) from 10am to 12pm and Saturday (December 16) from 2pm to 4pm. These will be facilitated by council officers and representatives from the Centre of Applied Human Rights.

A further eight workshops will be held during February and March. These will be facilitated by independent access consultants and representatives from the Centre for Human Rights.

The council says the dates of the remaining eight workshops will be publicised in due course.

Cllr Pete Kilbane, the council’s executive member for transport and economy, said: “The promise to ‘reverse the ban’ has been honoured and will come into effect from January 4.

“Our commitment is now to listen to disabled residents and learn how we might further improve access in the city centre. Taking part in this consultation supports accessibility and also the important wider conversation on the Local Transport Plan Strategy (LTPS).”

Cllr Pete Kilbane and Cllr Katie Lomas (Image: City of York Council)

Cllr Katie Lomas, the council’s executive member for finance, performance, major projects and equalities, said: “Accessibility is key to ensuring that York is truly one city, for all. We want to do better, and listen to and learn from disabled residents.

“We’re looking forward to meeting you at these drop-ins and having open and detailed conversations to understand different experiences and barriers, and how we can make the experience of visiting, parking and leaving the city centre as good as possible.”

Anyone unable to join the workshops can get involved at www.york.gov.uk/bluebadgeaccess or pick up a paper copy of the consultation from West Offices’ Customer Service Centre or Explore Libraries. Completed surveys should be: