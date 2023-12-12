This funding will enable the company to acquire a Detech machine, a significant upgrade that will boost efficiency, productivity, and product quality.

DJ Assembly operations director Steve Walter said: “This investment will allow us to take our business to the next level with cutting-edge technology that will enhance our productivity and competitiveness.”

The firm has enjoyed remarkable growth over the past six years, with a fourfold increase in turnover and a threefold expansion of its employee base. The company is committed to continuous improvement and believes in reinvesting in its operations to drive further success.

In their quest for business support, DJ Assembly sought to leverage the opportunities presented by Industry 4.0 to enhance their operations.

Louise Saw, Business Growth Manager at City of York Council, who had previously referred them to schemes like PAPI and Digital Enterprise, connected them with Mike Pennington of York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub.

Mike played a crucial role in securing the Made Smarter grant to buy the Detech machine, which will operate continuously for 16 hours a day, boosting the company’s production capacity and turnover.

Steve continued: “The Made Smarter programme has been a tremendous resource for our company. The guidance and support we have received from Louise Saw and Mike Pennington has been invaluable.”

In addition to the grant, DJ Assembly has also completed a Digital Roadmap with Oxford Innovation, identifying further solutions to optimise their business processes. Moreover, they are considering enrolling two promising members of their team in the Leading Digital Transformation programme.

Steve added: “We are excited to continue our journey of digital transformation. We are confident that the investments we are making today will position us for long-term success.”

Mike Pennington, Business Relationship Manager at the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub, said: “DJ Assembly is a great example of a company embracing Industry 4.0 to enhance its business operations.

“We are committed to supporting businesses like DJ Assembly in their pursuit of digital transformation.”

This collaboration shows the Made Smarter programme’s effectiveness in empowering businesses to adopt new technologies and achieve excellence. DJ Assembly’s journey serves as an inspiration to other companies seeking to enhance their productivity and competitiveness through digital transformation, he added.