Karl Laverick, 38, who works on Bellway’s Ambler’s Grange development in his home town of Pocklington, has only been a site manager for three years. and Ambler’s Grange is his first development.

Melanie Smith, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales director, said: “This award is a representation of the hard work, professionalism and total commitment to driving standards that align with Bellway Homes’ vision. The judging process is really tough and a very extensive criteria must be met to see a site manager win any award. For Karl to win the Seal of Excellence on top of the Pride in the Job award he had already received is a magnificent achievement and indicates that he’s a true master of his craft.”

The awards scheme is the only UK-wide competition in the sector to recognise site managers who deliver to the highest possible standard. Of the 8,000 site managers entered, only 444 receive the first stage Pride in the Job Quality Award, with less than a quarter going on for the Seal of Excellence. Karl is now very much in the running to be named the UK’s site manager of the year in early 2024.

On winning his award, Karl said: “This award doesn’t celebrate just my work, it celebrates the team that work with me every day to ensure the highest standards are met. We pride ourselves on building houses that can quickly become homes. To win this award on my first development in my home town means everything.”

Ambler’s Grange in Pocklington has been one of Bellway’s most popular developments in the region since its launch in 2020. Built on the town’s Yapham Road, the development comprises 182 two, three, four and five bedrooms homes – only one of which now remains.